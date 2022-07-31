Imphal: Manipur burst into celebrations after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched the first gold medal for India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.



Residents of Nongpok Kakching in Imphal East district, Chanu’s native place, were glued to the television sets on Saturday night. As her Gold was confirmed, they burst into joy.



Her mother Tombi Devi said she could not sleep on the night before the competition, and was only praying for her victory.



“I am so proud of her. We stayed up late last night to see her event. Now, her sisters, relatives and the neighbours are celebrating with the tricolour, and some indulging in the traditional Thabal Chongba dance,” she said.

In a video, her mother and other relatives can be seen performing a traditional dance while waving the national flag.

“My mom and other relatives celebrating victory at my home,” Mirabai said in a tweet along with the video.

Mirabai’s family members broke into the playful traditional dance of Manipur, known as Thabal Chongba, usually organised during the five-day Holi festival and on other celebratory days.

27-year-old Chanu (49kg) went on a record-smashing spree, claiming four of them in a power-packed performance, to bag India’s first gold medal at the Games on Saturday.



The Olympic silver medallist obliterated the Games record in clean and jerk as well as total lift.



Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he was super proud of Manipur’s “superstar daughter”.



“There’s no better feeling than seeing our tricolour fly high on the world stage. The entire nation is proud of you Mirabai,” he said.