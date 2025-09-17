Shillong: A day after eight new ministers were sworn in, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday announced their portfolio allocations, while retaining the cabinet affairs and finance departments for himself.

The new ministers — Wailadmiki Shylla, Timothy D. Shira, Brening A. Sangma, and Sosthenes Sohtun from the National People’s Party (NPP); UDP legislators Metbah Lyngdoh and Lahkmen Rymbui; BJP’s Sanbor Shullai; and HSPDP’s Methodius Dkhar — had taken oath at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar continue to hold their existing charges. Tynsong manages home (police), both wings of the public works department, district council affairs, and parliamentary affairs, while Dhar retains urban affairs, transport, commerce and industries, and prisons and correctional services.

Cabinet minister Marcuise N. Marak has been assigned the soil and water conservation department in addition to his existing responsibilities for public health engineering and housing. CM Sangma defended retaining Marak, citing his long-standing service, seniority, and position as NPP working president.

Sangma also addressed the exclusion of some leaders, including Ampareen Lyngdoh and A.T. Mondal, saying the first half of the cabinet’s term ensured representation for non-tribal and women members, and the second half now provides opportunities for other senior leaders.

Among key portfolio allocations, UDP leader Metbah Lyngdoh will handle power, water resources, taxation, and textiles, while Lahkmen Rymbui gets education, revenue and disaster management, information and public relations, and law. Timothy D. Shira will head tourism, agriculture, and fisheries, and Brening A. Sangma takes charge of border area development, excise, and home (civil defence and home guards).

Sosthenes Sohtun is assigned community and rural development, secretariat administration, and general administration. Youngest cabinet member Wailadmiki Shylla will oversee health and family welfare, sports and youth affairs, and home (passport).

Sanbor Shullai receives animal husbandry and veterinary, arts and culture, printing and stationery, and legal metrology, while Methodius Dkhar takes food civil supplies and consumer affairs, labour employment and skill development, registration and stamps, and cooperation.

Ministers dropped from the council include NPP’s Comingone Ymbon, UDP’s Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla, HSPDP’s Shakliar Warjri, and BJP’s A.L. Hek. Sangma said the reshuffle aims to balance representation and strengthen governance, offering opportunities across the political spectrum.

“Cabinet reshuffles are never simple, but such steps are necessary to maintain balance and inclusivity. This mid-term change allows us to reset and focus on the next phase of governance priorities,” he said.