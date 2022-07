BIRMINGHAM: Jeremy Lalrinnunga from Mizoram has won the second gold medal for India.

On Sunday, Jeremy – weightlifter hailing from Mizoram – won gold medal in men’s 67kg category.

Jeremy won the gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games held at Birmingham in England.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the gold by setting a new CWG record of 300kg in the 67kg category.

Notably, this is India’s second gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifted a total of 300 kgs (140kg in snatch and 160kg in clean and jerk).

Earlier, on Saturday, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu shattered Commonwealth Games records to win India’s first gold medal.