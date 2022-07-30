Birmingham: India added another medal to its medal tally at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 with Gururaja Poojary winning the bronze medal in weightlifting.

Gururaja Poojary won the bronze medal in the men’s 61kg weightlifting category with a total weight of 269kg (118+151).

Malaysian weightlifter Muhammad Aznil bin Bidin set a new Commonwealth record to win the gold in the category with a lift of 285kg.

Papua New Guinea weightlifter Morea Baru won the silver medal with a total of 273kg.

Gururaja Poojary’s medal is India’s second at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Earlier, Sanket Sargar won the silver medal in the men’s 55kg category to open the country’s medal campaign at the Commonwealth Games.

In his event, Sanket Sargar lifted a total of 248 kg (113 kg in snatch and 135 kg in clean and jerk) to win the silver medal.