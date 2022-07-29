Guwahati: Assam’s Shiva Thapa has started his Commonwealth Games campaign in Birmingham with a victory in his first match defeating Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch.

Thapa defeated Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch 5-0 in the round.

The star boxer advanced to the pre-quarterfinals in his category with the victory.

Shiva Thapa dominated Baloch from the start and won the match in a completely “one-sided manner”.

Former World Championship bronze medalist and five-time Asian Championship medalist Shiva Thapa is on the list of potential Commonwealth Games medalists.

However, another Assamese player, Tania Chowdhury, who started her campaign today, lost her first match.

Tania, who represented India in the lawn bowl, lost 10-21 to Scotland’s Dee Hoggan.