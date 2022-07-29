GUWAHATI: An IndiGo flight from Jorhat in Assam to Kolkata was cancelled after the aircraft skidded off the runway during take-off.

Due to the skidding a pair of its wheels got stuck in the muddy outfield.

The incident took place on Thursday, officials informed of Friday.

While taxiing for take-off on the runway, the aircraft’s wheels veered off the tarmac and were stuck in the soft mud in a field beside the runway, IndiGo airlines said.

“IndiGo flight 6E-757 operating from Jorhat (in Assam) to Kolkata returned back to the bay. While taxiing out, the pilot was advised that one of the main wheel, had partially run over the grass adjacent to the taxiway,” IndiGo airlines said.

An Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said the IndiGo flight to Kolkata was cancelled after being held up for several hours at Jorhat due to a “technical issue”.

There were a total of 98 passengers on board the plane.