GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet has approved the proposal for introduction of dual medium of instruction in state-run schools.

This new policy of the Assam education department will be applicable for classes 6 to 12 in state-run schools.

According to this new policy, the state-run schools will be able to introduce English without abandoning Assamese or any other vernacular language.

Moreover, the Assam government has also approved a proposal to set up co-ed facilities in all state-run schools, in a bid to promote gender equality.

However, few girls’ schools will not be included in this co-ed policy of the Assam government as “they have a rich history and tradition”.

Among other key proposals that were approved by the Assam cabinet include the Tourism Policy 2022.

The Assam government’s Tourism Policy 2022 aims at developing adequate infrastructure at potential tourist hotspots.

These tourist hotspots will be developed with infrastructures with keeping in consideration ecological and cultural sensitivities.

Moreover, the Assam cabinet has also approved a policy that aims at creating special tourism zones (STZs) by promoting tea garden visits.

In a bid to boost tea tourism, the Assam cabinet approved a set of guidelines for promotion and development of infrastructure in the estates.

50 tea gardens with iconic bungalows close to existing tourism circuits would be selected for development of infrastructure in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

On the other hand, the Assam cabinet also decided to observe the death anniversary of the state’s first chief minister – Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi on August 5 as Lok Kalyan Divas.