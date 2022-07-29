GUWAHATI: The Assam government has appointed a new state coordinator for the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Senior IAS officer Partha Pratim Mazumdar has been appointed as the new state coordinator for the NRC.

Partha Pratim Mazumdar will replace Hitesh Dev Sarma.

Hitesh Dev Sarma will retire from services on July 31.

Mazumdar is currently posted as registrar of cooperative societies and secretary to women and child welfare department.

A notification from the Assam government informed that Partha Pratim Mazumdar will be transferred as a secretary to the home and political department as well as the post of state coordinator for NRC and in-charge of the directorate of NRC.

In November, 2019 the Assam government had appointed Hitesh Dev Sarma as the state coordinator for NRC, replacing Prateek Hajela.