GUWAHATI: Among the Northeast states, Assam recorded the highest number of custodial and police encounter deaths between April 2020 and March 2022.

This was informed by the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

The figure of such deaths in the Northeast was the lowest in Nagaland.

The MHA released the data on custodial and police encounter deaths in the Northeast as a reply to an unstarred question by MP Dr Abdussamad Samandi.

CULTODIAL AND POLICE ENCOUNTER DEATHS IN NORTHEAST:

Assam: 41 custodial deaths & 22 deaths in police encounters.

Nagaland: (1 custodial death & 1 death in police encounter).

Manipur: (2 custodial deaths & 1 death in police encounter).

Meghalaya: (20 custodial deaths & 2 deaths in police encounters).

Sikkim: (6 custodial deaths & 0 deaths in police encounters).

Tripura: (7 custodial deaths & 0 deaths in police encounters).

Mizoram: (11 custodial deaths & 0 deaths in police encounters).

Arunachal Pradesh: (5 custodial deaths & 1 death in police encounter).