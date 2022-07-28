GUWAHATI: At least four states in the Northeast are likely to be lashed by heavy rains in the coming week.

According to weather reports, the Northeast states of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal and Sikkim are expected to receive heavy rainfall till August 1.

According to predictions by weather.com, the eastward movement of a western disturbance, along with the nomadic monsoon trough that has currently set base over the northern plains, is set to bring intense downpours over Northeast India and the adjoining sub-Himalayan West Bengal (SHWB) and Sikkim over the next five days — from Thursday to next Monday, July 28 to August 1.

The combination of these meteorological systems will bring widespread light to moderate rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during this five-day forecast period, the weather report stated.

Very heavy downpours (115.5 mm-204 mm) are likely over SHWB and Sikkim till Saturday (July 30), and over Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh from Saturday to Monday (July 30-August 1).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed SHWB and Sikkim on an orange alert (meaning ‘be prepared’ for rough conditions) till Saturday, while Arunachal, Assam and Meghalaya will have the same alert from Saturday to Monday.