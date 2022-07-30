BIRMINGHAM: Sanket Sargar has given India its first medal at the ongoing commonwealth games held at Birmingham in England.

Sanket Sargar finished second in men’s 55kg weightlifting event to open India’s medal count in Birmingham.

He lifted a combined weight of 248kg (113 in Snatch and 135kg in C&J).

Sanket Sargar injured himself while attempting 141kg on his second C&J attempt.

In the end denied gold by the Malaysian by just a kilo.

Bib Aniq of Malaysia finished with a Games Record of 249kg (107 in Snatch and 142kg in C&J) to snatch gold from Sanket Sargar.

Sanket, who lifted 113kg in snatch, was leading Aniq Mohamad by 6kg at the end of the first half of the final.

However, Aniq Mohamad lifted 142kg in clean and jerk to take the gold medal with his final attempt.

Dilanka Yodage of Sri Lanka won the bronze medal (225kg).

#SanketSargar opens India’s Medal account with a Silver (248 kg) in Men’s 55 kg weightlifting at #B2022 #CWG2022. Missed the ? by a whisker, but India is really proud of you.



Congratulations Sanket!#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/NjSuUJHQe2 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 30, 2022