IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister Biren Singh, on Tuesday, visited the site where a communal clash broke out between two groups over a religious site at Telipati under Porompat police station in Imphal East district.

The Manipur chief minister also talked with the leaders of both the groups and pacified the crowd for peaceful coexistence.

Manipur CM Biren Singh, who also holds the home portfolio, stated that social media posts were the primary reason for clashes and religious divides.

He said that those spreading hatred, must be nipped in the bud and action must be taken immediately against those posting hateful messages.

The Manipur chief minister further stated that the disputed area has been placed under the protected site for archaeological development.

Also read: Manipur: Violence in Telipati, section 144 imposed

He also warned those allegedly indulging in communal clashes of stern action by the Manipur government.

Manipur CM Biren Singh also condemned vandalisation of public property including vehicles during the clashes on Monday night.

“I strongly condemn the unlawful act and request the people to use social media very responsibly. Prompt action will be taken against those spreading enmity,” said Manipur CM Biren Singh.

On Monday night, tension ran high in and around the religious site after a crowd took to the streets blocked the roads, which escalated tensions between the two groups.

Timely actions by police, by resorting to tear gas shelling prevented the tensions to further escalate.

Also read: Manipur: Assam Rifles seizes Rs 42 lakh worth drugs along Indo-Myanmar border

Manipur police informed that clash grew uglier, a team of Imphal East district police on duty in the area tried to bring the situation under control, but was unsuccessful.

With deployment of additional security personnel, the police then were successful in dispersing a big mob, comprising members from both the groups.