IMPHAL: Violent clashes between two groups have been reported from Telipati in Imphal East district of Manipur.

At least four vehicles were vandalized and one burnt down in clashes that erupted at Telipati in Imphal East district of Manipur.

The clash reportedly broke out between the two groups at Telipati in Imphal East district of Manipur over a religious site issue.

Following the clash, a police team was immediately dispatched to the incident site to control the situation.

The police had to resort to firing of tear gas shells upon the crowd to control the control the situation.

Although tensions under control, sensation prevails in the area.

Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the area to stop further escalation of tensions.

Notably, two communities have been at loggerheads over a land dispute involving the construction of a temple at Telipati in Imphal East district of Manipur.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh, on Tuesday, visited the violence-hit Telipati in Imphal East district of the state to take stock of the situation.

He also inspected the measures undertaken up by the Imphal East district administration in Manipur to restore peace in the area.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh has called on the people of the state to use social media responsibly and prevent further escalation of tensions.