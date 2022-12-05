Bit Irom

Imphal: Troops of Assam Rifles have seized 15 soap cases containing 600 grams of Brown Sugar worth Rs 42 lakh in Manipur’s Chandel district bordering Myanmar.

The Modi battalion of Assam Rifles seized the drugs on Sunday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Based on specific input regarding the movement of contraband items at Libung, in Chandel District, a special operation was launched, the statement said.

“After carrying out a specific search of the area and roadside, the party discovered a bag concealed under thick foliage.

“On examination, it was found that the bag contained 15 soap cases of Brown sugar. The seized 15 soap cases contained approx 600 gms of Brown Sugar worth Rs 42 lakhs,” said Assam Rifles.

Seized contraband was handed over to Tengnoupal Police Station for further investigation.