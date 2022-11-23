TINSUKIA: Troopers of the Assam Rifles rescued a 21-year-old youth, who had crossed the international border and entered into Myanmar to join the NSCN-KYA, a Naga rebel outfit.

The youth (name withheld due to security reasons), hailing from Longchan circle under Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, went missing on November 14.

A source in the Assam Rifles informed that based on an information about the youth who left home with the purpose of joining NSCN-KYA, a personnel of the Assam Rifles stationed at Wakka post activated its sources.

“The Assam Rifles personnel reportedly contacted and persuaded the individual to return to the family and not make the mistake of taking up arms,” the source informed.

“On Tuesday evening (November 22), the youth returned safely, and was united with his family,” the source added.

“During counselling of the youth, it has come to light that he planned to join the Naga rebel group because of unemployment, family disputes and drug abuse.”

A senior official told this correspondent that the problem of unemployment and drug abuse is a challenging concern and Assam Rifles will play its role along with civil authority and police to address the issue and bring opportunities for the youths.