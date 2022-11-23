ITANAGAR: Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brigadier (retd) BD Mishra has stressed on timely completion of defence projects in the state.

Arunachal Pradesh governor Brigadier (retd) BD Mishra said that defence projects must be given topmost priority.

Defence projects in Arunachal Pradesh include construction and revamping of roads and bridges in border areas.

Arunachal Pradesh governor Brigadier (retd) BD Mishra made this statement while chairing a high-level security cum developmental meeting in Itanagar.

In the meeting the Arunachal Pradesh governor “emphasized on concerted effort by all departments and agencies for clearance of all administrative bottlenecks in the implementation and to expedite road projects in their area of responsibility”.

He also “underscored that for the defence of the nation and welfare of the people, the projects related to the security forces must be given top priority and must be executed within the given time-frame”.

Mishra also “advised the army officers to assist the local entrepreneurs in tourism projects and promote tourism in Arunachal Pradesh”.

The Arunachal Pradesh governor “also suggested for erecting memorial pillars on the Infantry Battalion battlegrounds of 1962 Sino-India War in our State which will inspire the posterity in nationalism”.