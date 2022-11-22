ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government, in a bid to promote sports culture in the state, has decided to introduce a football training programme in the schools of the state.

The football training programme will cover as many as 200 schools in Arunachal Pradesh.

This was announced by Arunachal Pradesh education minister Taba Tedir.

The programme, titled ‘Football for School’, is aimed at grooming talents in the 6-13 age group.

The central government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FIFA to promote football among children, the Arunachal Pradesh minister said.

The union education ministry and FIFA would provide support for the programme, Arunachal Pradesh education minister Taba Tedir said.

“Schools with playground and physical education teachers will be selected for the initiative,” Tedir added.