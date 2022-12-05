SHILLONG: Mukroh village, which was recently rocked by a sensational firing case that killed six people, is a “part of Meghalaya”.

This was stated by Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Sunday.

Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui made this statement while countering "Assam's claim" on Mukroh village.

Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui said that Mukroh village it is a "part and parcel of Meghalaya".

There is no dispute over the area, said Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui.

“Mukroh is very much part and parcel of Meghalaya. We will not part an inch of our land to them (Assam),” Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui told UNI.

He added: “Mukroh is far away from the disputed areas like Block and Block I.”

“No matter what rhetoric statements are being made by certain people and no matter what be their political agenda, our political agenda is to ensure peace along the inter-state border with Assam,” the Meghalaya home minister said.

He was apparently referring to Assam’s Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council (KAADC) chief executive member (CEM) – Tuliram Ronghang’s claim that Khasi-Pnars are “illegal settlers” in Mukroh village.

Noting that Block I and II which are under the “administrative control” of Assam are Meghalaya territory, Rymbui said, “These two blocks were transferred to Assam for administrative convenience decades ago from the United Khasi and Jaintia Autonomous District Council.”

“Only after the transfer of these areas (Block I and II) that these became areas of differences between Meghalaya and Assam,” he said.