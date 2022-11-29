GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that he does not approve of firing by police on civilians.

The Assam chief minister said that the police should resort to firing only when dealing with terrorists or criminals.

Notably, opening fire by Assam police personnel at Mukroh village on November 22 had left at least six people dead.

Among the six deceased, five were Meghalaya residents and one Assam forest guard.

“Police should use weapons only against terrorists and criminals. It should not be used against civilians. I do not approve of the firing on civilians,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the national human rights commission (NHRC) has stated that the vexed border issue between Assam and Meghalaya seems to have led to the incident of firing at Mukroh village along the interstate border on November 22.

Whatsoever may be the dispute between the states, police have to use restrain in such situations, the NHRC said.

The NHRC further said that the Mukroh firing incident could have been averted had the border dispute issue between Assam and Meghalaya was resolved earlier.