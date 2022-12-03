SHILLONG: As election fever grips several states in India, National People’s Party (NPP) national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced that he would contest from the South Tura seat in the 2023 Assembly elections (most likely).

The Chief Minister who is currently the sitting MLA from the seat said that he, however, is still to decide on a second seat that he may contest from.

He said that his contesting from the South Tura seat was final and there would be no question about that.

He added that he has full faith in his constituency and hence has no second thoughts about it.

The NPP president in 2018 secured a total of 13,656 votes of the 22,200 plus total votes polled in South Tura.