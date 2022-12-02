Shillong: After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sent out summons to top HNLC leaders, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the summons will not affect the peace process.

Speaking to the media, Conrad Sangma said that the peace talks are meant to figure out a way for resolving such complications and hence the summons will not affect the peace talks process.

Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) members– Bobby Marwein, Marius Rynjah and Sainkupar Nongtraw were summoned by the NIA and were asked to appear before it on January 4.

CM Sangma also said that the summons had no connection with the peace talks process.

The CM also assured that he would discuss the matter with the home ministry.

He added, “We will see and we will try to find out how to move forward in this. As I said these are different cases, these are cases which are being investigated at different levels and for different reasons which have nothing to do with the peace talks.”