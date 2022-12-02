Guwahati: Three people including a child died in an explosion that took place at a brick kiln in Cachar on Friday.

As per reports, the incident took place at noon on Friday while the workers were preparing the kiln for the process of baking the bricks.

Also Read: Assam: One student appears before Anti-Ragging Committee at Dibrugarh University

While three people died in the incident, 15 others sustained severe burns from the explosion.

Of the deceased, one died on the spot while the other two succumbed at a hospital.

The kiln is situated near the Kalain area of the district.

Also Read: Assam Rifles recovers illegal timbers worth Rs 4.3 cr, brown sugar; rescues rare tortoise species in Manipur

The injured are now being treated at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

The police have initiated an investigation into the entire incident.