Agartala: The Tripura Cabinet has approved the recruitment of 1,615 teachers at the secondary and higher secondary levels to address staffing shortages in government schools, officials said.

Government spokesperson and Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, stated that 915 Postgraduate Teachers (PGTs) will be recruited to teach Classes XI and XII.

The subjects include English, Bengali, Kokborok, History, Political Science, Geography, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Economics, and Psychology, among others.

In addition, 700 Graduate Teachers will be appointed to teach Classes IX and X across secondary schools in the state.

The recruitment process will be carried out by the Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT), and all positions will be filled on a fixed-pay basis.

Separately, the Cabinet also approved the recruitment of six dental surgeons through the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC).

Additionally, 37 academic and administrative posts will be filled at the National Law University, Tripura. These include positions such as Professors, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, Deputy Registrar, and Assistant Registrar.

Officials said the decisions are aimed at addressing human resource requirements across key sectors in the state.