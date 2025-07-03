Agartala: Kishore Barman, MLA from the Nalchar Assembly Constituency, was sworn in as a member of the Tripura Council of Ministers on Thursday.

The oath of office was administered by Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Agartala. Chief Minister Manik Saha, several ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary J K Sinha, and senior government officials were present at the event.

After taking the oath, Barman greeted the Chief Minister and other ministers and legislators in attendance at the Durbar Hall.

While there had been speculation about the inclusion of new members in the cabinet, no sitting minister has stepped down following Barman’s induction.

Ministers from the Tipra Motha party did not attend the ceremony. Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath was also not present.

