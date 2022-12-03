SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the state government is examining certain issues which may need to be resolved before the decision to create the new Sohra district.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said that the demand is being examined and a decision would be taken after all the issues or complications are resolved regarding the Sohra district creation.

He further added that there should be no complications while looking into such demands.

Speaking about the recent creation of Mairang, Sangma said that there was a clear understanding and the “line that was drawn was very simple and there was a full agreement.”

He further added that his government found that in certain other demands whether subdivisions or blocks or districts, there were certain areas where the overall consensus could not be built up because “there were some differences amongst the different villages that were present out there which led to complications”.

Sangma added more complications that may arise in the process of actually trying to help the people may not serve the entire purpose of the demand for a district.