Guwahati: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with the MLAs in his faction on Saturday offered prayer at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

Shinde and his loyalists visited Guwahati nearly five months after taking refuge as Shiv Sena rebels in the capital city of Assam.

Shinde and his MLAs offered prayer at Kamakhya temple as their prayers at the shrine for the formation of a government were fulfilled.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Chief Minister Shinde said he and the MLAs of Balasahebanchi Shivsena offered prayers at Kamakhya temple and prayed for everyone’s happiness.

According to reports, Chief Minister Shinde and his party leaders will spend the night at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati on Saturday.

It is the same hotel where Shinde and the then-rebel MLAs had stayed in June for eight days.

Shinde, in a bid to topple the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in Maharashtra, had reached Guwahati, with dissident Shiv Sena MLAs and some Independent legislators on June 22.

They stayed at a private hotel till June 29. They then made their way to Goa before heading back to Mumbai to form a government with the BJP with Shinde as CM and Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy CM.