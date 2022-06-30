The hosting of nearly 50 Maharashtra rebel MLAs at the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, Assam for over a week had cost over Rs 1 crore.

Nearly Rs 1.2 crore were spent for hosting the rebel Maharashtra MLAs at Guwahati in Assam.

Room rent, daily expenses for food and other services for the rebel Maharashtra MLAs at the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati in Assam took the total cost in seven days up to nearly Rs 1.2 crore.

The rebel Maharashtra MLAs had stayed in hotel rooms with lush surroundings that also included swimming pool, spa and restaurants.

Notably, Assam minister Pijush Hazarika termed the rebel Maharashtra MLAs as ‘guests’ of the state.

Assam government gave all kinds assistance that the MLAs needed during their stay at the Guwahati hotel.

The rebel Maharashtra MLAs, a week-long stay in Guwahati, Assam left for Goa on Wednesday afternoon.

Before leaving for Goa, the rebel Maharashtra MLAs also announced to donate Rs 51 lakh to the Assam chief minister’s relief fund for flood relief measures in the state.