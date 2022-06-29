The rebel Shiv Sena and independent MLAs of Maharashtra have decided to donate Rs 51 lakh for flood relief operations in Assam.

Notably, around 45 rebel MLAs of Maharashtra have been staying at Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati in Assam since June 22.

The donation would be transferred to the Assam chief minister’s relief fund.

“On behalf of all Shiv Sena and allied MLAs, a decision has been made to contribute Rs 51 lakh to the Assam chief minister’s relief fund to help flood-hit brothers in Assam,” Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde tweeted.

The donation by the rebel Maharashtra MLAs for flood relief operations in Assam, comes amid heavy criticism by opposition parties of Assam over stay of the rebel Maharashtra MLAs in a luxury hotel in Guwahati amid flood havoc in the state.

Devastating floods and landslides in Assam killed over 120 people and affected over 50 lakh people in the state.