The rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs, who were staying at Guwahati hotel in Assam since last week, left for Goa on Wednesday.

The rebel Maharashtra MLAs, led by Shiv Sena legislator Eknath Shinde, left from LGBI airport at Guwahati in Assam for Goa, on Wednesday afternoon.

Begore leaving Guwahati in Assam for Goa, rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde informed that the legislators will arrive in Mumbai on Thursday to participate in trust vote.

“We will arrive in Mumbai tomorrow (Thursday) to participate in the trust vote,” Eknath Shinde told reporters at the LGBI airport in Guwahati.

Following the trust vote, the rebel MLAs will also take part in a meeting of the Shiv Sena legislative party, informed Shinde.

“Further course of action will be decided will be decided in that meeting,” Shinde told reporters at the Guwahati airport in Assam.

Shinde further said that he and the MLAs supporting him “are nor rebels”.

“We intend to take forward the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. We will work for furthering the Hindutva ideology,” Shinde said.