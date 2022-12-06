Manipur Lottery Results Today 06.12.2022: Across India, only 13 states have legal permission to conduct lotteries.

Manipur is among the 13 Indian states where lottery is allowed.

The Manipur lottery is conducted by the state government.

The ticket value is only Rs 6.

The first prize is of Rs 27 lakh.

The second prize is Rs 5000.

The third prize is Rs 1000, the 4th prize is of Rs 700, the 5th prize of Rs 500.

Check the Manipur Lottery Results Today 06.12.2022 here.

The Manipur Lottery Results are announced at 4pm, 7pm and 9pm.

Manipur Singam Lottery Result Today 4 pm

Coming Soon…

Manipur Singam Lottery 7 PM

Coming Soon …

Manipur Singam Lottery Night 9 pm

Coming Soon …

The winners need to produce valid authentication at the Director of Manipur Lottery office in Imphal to receive the winning amount.

The Manipur lottery is conducted by the Director of Manipur Lottery, Sajenthong, Imphal, Manipur.

Players can buy tickets from an authorized lottery retailer.

To claim the lottery prize, winners have to download a claim form or fill up the claim form offline before submitting it to the Director of Manipur Lottery.

The winner should submit the winning ticket along with the photocopy duly attested by a Gazette Officer/Notary Public along with three passport-size photographs and an affidavit of ownership of the prize-winning tickets from any 1st Class Magistrate/Notary Public. Prize money will be paid in the form of a cheque/DD or direct transfer to the claimant’s account after deducting the necessary changes.