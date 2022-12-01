ITANAGAR: Talks are underway to begin direct flights between Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh and Imphal in Manipur soon.

This was informed by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu while speaking at the Manipur Sangai Festival in Imphal on Wednesday.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said that he spoke to his Manipur counterpart Biren Singh over starting direct flights between Itanagar and Imphal.

“A new airport was recently inaugurated in Itanagar. I had a discussion with Manipur CM Biren Singh on starting direct flights between Itanagar and Imphal,” the Arunachal Pradesh CM said.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu asserted that economic prosperity in the Northeast can be achieved through tourism, which will be boosted by better connectivity.

Taking part in the Manipur Sangai Festival, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said that “Sangai Festival unites not only Manipur but entire Northeast”.