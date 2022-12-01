ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh governor Brigadier (retd) BD Mishra while participating in the 20th convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) at Rono Hills (Doimukh) campus stressed that the passing out students must not run after government job but start off some “Start-up” projects and become job providers.

“Pay back to society,” the Arunachal Pradesh governor said while stating that no work is small or below dignity as long as it does not break the social or legal norms.

Delivering his speech, the Arunachal Pradesh governor, who is also the chief rector of RGU, emphasized that for ensuring academic excellence of the university, there must be a concerted effort from students and faculty to give it a pan-India character.

He said that pan-India character will facilitate Arunachal Pradesh’s lone central university in having accomplished teachers, a knowledge park, personality growth of students and examples of good leadership.

Arunachal Pradesh governor Brigadier (retd) BD Mishra said that it is apparent that every student wants to see his or her alma mater get accolades, and be renowned.

For that, he underscored that peace, order and discipline on campus are more important. All issues can be resolved through dialogue, the Arunachal Pradesh governor said while expressing displeasure on lawlessness, breakage and damage of properties and agitations at the RGU premises in October.

The Arunachal Pradesh governor further advised the passing out students to show themselves worthy of the degree conferred on them in their life.