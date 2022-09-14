AGARTALA: Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress President Rakhu Das came under attack during a political event organized at the Bishramganj area under Sepahijala district on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to North East Now, Das alleged, “A gang of BJP-backed miscreants had laid a siege around our meeting venue at Bishramganja. We have come here after a protest rally. A senior leader from Delhi Moumita Kali has also suffered injuries owing to the attacks.”

He added, “Several vehicles including my one were vandalized by the BJP workers who went on a rampage in the area”.

Das also alleged that despite repeated attempts, the Police did not take enough efforts to rescue the Congress workers trapped in the building.

Sources said clashes broke out between Congress and BJP followed by the protest rally of the Congress party.

Huge contingents of police and TSR troopers were deployed in the market to defuse the tension.

The Youth Congress President also got engaged in a heated exchange of words with SDPO Bishalgarh Rahul Das allegedly for his inaction against the “BJP-sponsored terror”.