GUWAHATI: A Crime Investigation Department (CID) officer was found dead under mysterious conditions at a hotel in Guwahati’s Bora Service area on Tuesday.

As per reports, the deceased officer was an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

He was identified as Nirmal Bhuyan from Nalbari. The cause of his death is not yet known.

The police said that the dead body was found based on a report by the hotel authorities.

He was reportedly staying at the hotel for several months and some reports also claim that he had some health issues.

The said officer was also reported to have been absent from duty since April.

An investigation into the death is being carried out.