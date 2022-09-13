Guwahati: While the use of black tint on car windows had been prohibited for a long time now, the use of some black opaque nets had been an alternative for people.

The Assam Police taking note of this on Tuesday clarified that even the net is prohibited or banned for use.

The Assam Police on its official Twitter handle said that the use of any such tint or nets will attract penalties.

“Black is Black, no matter what! It has been observed that some people are using Black Net in place of Black Tinting on Vehicle Windows. We want to reiterate that use of Black Film or Black Net on Vehicles, both attract Fines. Opaque Black Net is not the same as Sunscreen”, the tweet by the Assam Police read.

It may be mentioned that the use of tints and sun films on automobile windows was outlawed in India by the Supreme Court in 2012.

Following an excessive number of criminal accidents that occurred in moving automobiles, this restriction was implemented out of concern for the safety of the passengers.