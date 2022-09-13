GUWAHATI: A total of 195 “doubtful citizens” are being kept at detention centres in Assam.

There are a total of six detention centres in Assam, which are now called as transit camps.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 195 people are kept at these transit camps of the state.

On the other hand, 779 people were released on bail from the detention centres.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio, further informed that out of those released on bail, 778 visit local police stations every week.

While, one person is absconding, said the Assam CM.

Also read: Assam government to introduce law to check human trafficking

The transit camps (detention camps) have been created in the existing jails at Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Jorhat, Silchar, Dibrugarh and Tezpur districts of Assam.

Meanwhile, the Assam government is constructing a first dedicated detention centre at Matia in Goalpara district.