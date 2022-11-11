IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister Biren Singh, on Thursday, stated that the youths of the state must gain expertise in the field of information technology (IT).

The Manipur chief minister made this statement while attending the inaugural session of the capacity building conference on 5G in Imphal on Thursday.

The youths of the state are reluctant towards entering the field of information technology, said Manipur CM Biren Singh.

He added that no student from Manipur was found to have taken admission at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in the state.

The Manipur chief minister further appealed to the parents of the youths of the state to make their wards get inclined towards the field of information technology.

The Manipur government is extending full support and cooperation to IT companies for the creation of digital infrastructures in the state, CM Biren Singh said.

The Manipur chief minister informed that at least 360 remote villages in the state have been included under the 4G saturation project to provide 4G network services.

Plans for inclusion of additional 833 uncovered villages are under consideration, the Manipur CM said.

“The introduction of 5G technologies will assist in the development of digital infrastructure in the state,” Manipur CM Biren Singh said.

He added: “Extensive connectivity and faster communications are vital to strengthening many developmental projects and plans.”