New Delhi: The Gujarat Police detained Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale from Jaipur in Rajasthan in connection with a tweet.

He was arrested for a tweet about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Morbi, where a bridge collapse killed over 130 people in October.

According to reports, Gokhale will formally be arrested after a COVID test.

The police said that Gokhale was detained based on an FIR by a citizen.

While not much has yet been cleared about Gokhale’s arrest, reports stated that he might have been arrested in connection with a tweet saying “RTI revealed the PM’s visit to Morbi cost ? 30 crore”. Gokhale had also shared a newspaper clipping with the tweet.

The tweet by the RTI activist-turned-politician was flagged as “fake” by Press Information Bureau.

The development of Gokhale’s detention was informed by senior TMC leader, Derek O’Brien in a series of tweets.

TMC national spokesperson @SaketGokhale arrested by Gujarat Police.



Saket took a 9pm flight from New Delhi to Jaipur on Mon. When he landed, Gujarat Police was at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him and picked him up. 1/3 — Derek O'Brien | ????? ?'???????? (@derekobrienmp) December 6, 2022

O’Brian in a tweet said, “At 2 in the morning on Tue, he called his Ma and told her that they are taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach Ahmedabad by noon today. The police let him make that one two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings.”

He added, “The cooked-up case is filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket’s tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse. All this cannot silence @AITCofficial and the Opposition. BJP taking political vendetta to another level.”

Over 350 people fell into the Macchu River when a colonial-era suspension bridge over the river at Morbi town in Gujarat collapsed on Sunday evening.

The bridge is a local picnic spot that sees huge crowds on weekends and other holidays.