Guwahati: An Assam police constable was shot dead by his colleague following an argument atSonari police station in Charaideo district.

Police constable Gakul Basumatary was shot dead by Dipak Kakati with his service gun, said Charaideo SP Yuvaraj.

“Police constable Dipak Kakati shot dead his colleague Gakul Basumatary by using his service rifle on Tuesday,” Yuvraj said.

“Other police personnel of the police station immediately rushed Basumatary to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries,” he added.

Following the incident, a case was registered against the accused, and the deceased’s body was sent to the district hospital for post-mortem.

Police have arrested the accused constable Dipak Kakati and also seized the gun. The reason behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained, said the SP.

“The accused has been arrested and the weapon of offence is seized. We are looking into the case,” said another police official.