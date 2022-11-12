Itanagar: An India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) jawan was killed on Friday night after his colleague opened at him at Doimukh near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The IRBn jawans were deployed at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Doimukh.

Wangru Taidong, head constable of 2nd IRBn Diyun, fired two rounds with his service rifle at Constable Chingri Momai, following a heated argument on Friday night around 9.30m pm, Doimukh police station officer-in-charge Inya Ete said.

He said Momai was rushed to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

“We are investigating the motive behind the shooting,” Ete said.

He said that a police team visited the site and seized the weapon along with two empty cases and 28 live rounds.

The body of the deceased has been kept at the mortuary of the RKM Hospital in Itanagar, he said.

He said an inquest and post-mortem will be conducted.

A case under Section 302 IPC (murder) has been registered in this connection with the incident.

Further investigation is underway, the police official said.