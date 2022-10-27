Applications are invited for various project based positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the Science and Engineering Research Board, Government of India sponsored Start-up Research Grant project entitled “Design, Synthesis and Application of Copper-Based Photoredox Catalyst for Visible Light-Induced Construction of Seven Membered N,O,S- and O,S,S-Heterocycles” at the Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Basic Sciences.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Design, Synthesis and Application of Copper-Based Photoredox Catalyst for Visible Light-Induced Construction of Seven Membered N,O,S- and O,S,S-Heterocycles

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Dibrugarh University

Essential Qualification : The candidate should be a Post Graduate in Chemistry with 55% marks. Candidates with experience in the project research area will be preferred.

Emoluments :

a) Rs. 31,000 + 9 % HRA for the · candidates who are selected through National-Eligibility Tests CSIR-UGC-NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) or GATE or selection process through national level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and Institutions.

b) Rs. 25,000 + 9 % HRA for others who do not fall under (a) above.

Age Limit : Upper age limit of 35 years. Age relaxation will be given to SC/ ST/ OBC/ Physically disabled/female candidates as per Government of India guidelines.

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Counsellor & Data Manager vacancies in BP Civil Hospital Nagaon

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10th November 2022 at 11 AM in the Conference Hall of the Department of Chemistry, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply : Candidates may submit their detailed CV and contact details (with mobile number) in advance via email with the subject line “Junior Research Fellow in SERB-SRG Project” to the Principal Investigator Dr. Ramen Jamatia, Department of Chemistry, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh at ramen.jamatia@rgu.ac.in .

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here