Guwahati: Three persons have been arrested by the Arunachal Pradesh Police in connection with the murder of an IRBn sub-inspector in Itanagar.

The police informed that two were arrested from Barrackpore in West Bengal while another was arrested from the Lakhimpur district in Assam.

The person arrested in Assam has been said to be the prime accused in the case.

The police stated that they have also found a knife that was used for the murder near the crime scene.

Two other weapons were also seized from the Jollang Bridge near a school in the SRPL colony.

It may be mentioned that earlier on Friday, a sub-inspector named Sibu George was allegedly murdered in quarters.

He was a native of Kerala and was posted at the Police Headquarters.