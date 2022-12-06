MUMBAI: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will unveil the trophy of the FIFA world cup 2022 during the finals of the tournament in Qatar.

According to reports, Deepika Padukone is expected to unveil the FIFA world cup trophy on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar.

The 36-year-old actor will be the first to receive such recognition at one of the world’s most-watched sporting events, say reports.

Deepika Padukone is expected to fly to Qatar soon to participate in the event.

However, there was no official confirmation from Deepika regarding the development by the time this report was filed.

Earlier, last week, Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi performed during the FIFA world cup 2022 “Fan Festival”, hosted at Al Bidda Park in Doha.

Fatehi set the stage on fire while grooving to the 2022 FIFA world cup anthem “Light the sky” and her hit songs such as O Saki Saki.

FIFA World Cup final will be played on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Qatar.

Fans will see Deepika in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.