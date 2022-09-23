NEW DELHI: Former Olympian Dilip Tirkey has been elected as the president of Hockey India.

Hockey India is the governing body of the sport in the country.

Dilip Tirkey has been elected unopposed to the top post in Hockey India.

His opponents Uttar Pradesh Hockey chief – Rakesh Katyal and Jharkhand Hockey chief – Bola Nath Singh withdrew their nominations.

Following announcement of withdrawal of nominations by Katyal and Singh, Tirkey’s appointment as Hockey India president was announced on Friday.

“I will ensure that Indian hockey reaches to new heights,” Dilip Tirkey said after his appointment.

Tirkey also thanked COA chief SY Quraishi, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for the “conducting smooth elections”.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has approved Tirkey and his team’s appointments.

Dilip Tirkey is a former Indian field hockey player and his playing position was of full back.

He was best known for his penalty corner hit.

He had also captained the Indian hockey team.

Dilip Tirkey is also a Rajya Sabha MP from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party.