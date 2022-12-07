TEZPUR: A wild elephant was found dead at a tea estate in Sonitpur district of Assam late on Tuesday night.

The wild elephant was found dead at the Adabari tea estate near Balipara in Sonitpur district of Assam.

After the locals in the area spotted the carcass of the wild elephant, they immediately informed the Assam forest officials and police.

A team of officials of the Assam forest department and police rushed to the spot and recovered the carcass of the dead elephant.

The exact cause of death of the elephant is yet to be known, informed the Assam forest department.