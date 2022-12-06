ITANAGAR: The police in Arunachal Pradesh rescued a senior forest department official within hours of his abduction.

This incident has been reported from West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Notably, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Rupa forest division – Bittem Darrang was abducted on Monday by four persons, Arunachal Pradesh police informed on Tuesday.

All involved in abduction of the DFO have been arrested, said SP of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh – Bharat Reddy.

The DFO was rescued with assistance from East Kameng police, he said.

The four persons arrested by the Arunachal Pradesh police have been identified as: Michael Tajo (33), Joy Flago (29), Monuruddin Ali (33) and Sicilia Takam Tajo (35).

The DFO was rescued from the four accused persons at the Bana check gate in Arunachal Pradesh.

Preliminary inquiry reveals that the motive behind the kidnapping of the DFO was to extort contracts from him.