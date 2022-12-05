ITANAGAR: A mini food park will be set up in the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh soon.

This was stated by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Sunday.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu assured that a Mini Food Park will be set up in Upper Subansiri district.

He said that the mini food park will boost local horticulture and agriculture produce.

The Arunachal Pradesh chief minister made this statement while addressing a public meeting at Dumporijo in the Upper Subansiri district.

Drawing the attention of the local people towards the vast potential of the district in horticulture and agriculture produces, the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister encouraged them to go for entrepreneurship and assured them of government support.

He said that the Arunachal Pradesh government will offer aid for the establishment of a mini food park in the district to give a fillip to entrepreneurship.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said that there is no dearth of funds but the government needs quality work.

“With the support of the central government and our own efforts, we have enough funds,” the Arunachal Pradesh CM said.

Khandu also asserted geo-tagging of all developmental projects will be done to check misuse of funds and ensure quality and timely completion.