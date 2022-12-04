ITANAGAR: Process is underway to further boost air connectivity in the Northeast state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The much-awaited civilian terminal at Mechuka in Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh is nearing completion.

This was informed by Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly – Pasang Dorjee Sona on Sunday.

“Much awaited civil terminal at Mechukha is almost ready,” said Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly – Pasang Dorjee Sona.

Pasang made this statement after inspecting the civil terminal building at Mechuka along with the deputy commissioner of Shi Yomi district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also read: Arunachal: Huge protest rally taken out in Itanagar over APPSC paper leak scam

The Arunachal Pradesh Speaker said: “Fixed-Wing Dornier 228 aircraft will soon start its service from Mechukha facilitating easy and quick movement of people.”

Notably, Arunachal Pradesh was put on the map of air connectivity recently following the inauguration of the Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar.

The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh was developed at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore over an area of 4100 sq metres.

Notably, the newly constructed Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh is the state’s first civilian airport.