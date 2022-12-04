Itanagar: The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) on Saturday took out a huge rally in Itanagar in support of various demands in connection with the APPSC paper leak scam in Arunachal Pradesh.

The rally, which started from Dera Natung Government College ground up to the Indira Gandhi Park here, saw massive participation of protesters in youths, members of several community-based organisations (CBOs), student unions, various political parties and parents of the aspirants.

Holding banners, and placards, the protesters chanted slogans against the Arunachal Pradesh government for allegedly not taking actions against culprits involved in the scam.

The influential students’ body has been demanding the state government to declare d all recruitment examinations conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) where the question paper has been leaked.

The ANSU further demanded the immediate arrest of the APPSC Chairman, Secretary, Members and all the officials of the Commission, an ED and court-monitored probe into the case(s) and immediate termination of all the state government officials involved in the job scam.

ANSU also insisted that no examination should be conducted till the completion of the investigation process, and all APPSC examinations to be endorsed to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

It also demanded the report of the three-member committee on the APPSC AE (Civil) paper leakage issue be made public which has been placed before the CM.

The recruitment examination for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) was conducted by the APPSC on August 26 and 27, 2022.

Though the AE (Civil) examination paper leak case is being investigated by CBI, the Arunachal Pradesh Police’s Special Investigation Cell (SIC) is conducting a probe into the APPSCCE-2o17 question paper leak case.

So far, 25 persons, mostly government officials including the former APPSC Deputy Secretary cum Deputy Controller of Examination Taket Jerang have been arrested by the SIC in connection with the paper leak case.