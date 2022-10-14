Itanagar: Amid protests over the paper leak fiasco, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairman Nipo Nabam on Friday tendered his resignation “on moral ground”.

Nabam on Friday evening called on Governor BD Mishra and submitted his papers to him.

“In the matter of the unpleasant APPSC fiasco perpetrated by an officer of the Arunachal Public Service Commission on the infamous paper leakage of the Written Examination (Mains) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil), I being the head of the Commission feel it prudent and rationale to put in my papers on moral ground. Hence, my resignation from the post of the Chairman, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) may be accepted forthwith and deemed demitted office with immediate effect,” the letter reads.

Nabam quit the top post days after the State Government had suspended two senior officers of the Commission – Secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray and Joint Secretary cum Controller of Examination Suraj Gurung in connection with the AE (Civil) recruitment examination paper leak case.

The examination (mains) was conducted on August 27 and 28 by APPSC.

The State Government has recommended a CBI probe into the paper leak case.

The case is currently being investigated by the State Police’s Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance).

So far, 10 persons including the APPSC Deputy Secretary cum Deputy Controller of Examinations have been arrested.

The probe began after an aggrieved candidate filed a police complaint on August 29, alleging that the AE (Civil) exam paper had been leaked.

Following this, the State’s apex students’ bodies – All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) have been insisting on a “complete overhaul” of the scam-riddled apex recruiting agency of the State Government.

They also demanded the suspension of the Chairman, Secretary and all Members and staff of the APPSC.